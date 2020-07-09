World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Orc, Undead, Human, and Worgen customization options There are a number of new customization options in World of Warcraft's upcoming Shadowlands expansion and we got to take a first look.

There's a lot to get excited about with World of Warcraft's upcoming Shadowlands expansion. For those who want to try their hand at putting together a new character, there's a lot for you to play with. Players can tinker with all-new customization options along with a whole new interface. There's a lot to go through, but why tell when we can show? Let's take a look at some of the customizations through some of our recent videos.

The first thing worth noting is that veteran WoW players can now enjoy an updated interface. Icons now look bigger and offer a clearer look at each race, with the Alliance races on the left side of the screen and the Horde races on the right. Player class icons sit along the bottom of the screen. After deciding on a race, players can find new dropdown menus for each customization category, including some new ones for skin color tones, hair styles, eye colors, and more.

We had quite a bit of fun playing around with the various adjustable qualities for the Humans, Worgens, Undead, and Orcs. They all have their own distinct qualities that make each of these races who they are, but the customization of elements like hair styles and colors makes it easy to get lost here. If you're a WoW player who's already paying a monthly subscription fee, why not make your character look the best he or she can possibly look? That includes makeup options for the Humans, scars and tattoo options for the Orcs, decay levels for the Undead, and skin tones for the Worgen.

There are various new customization options for many of WoW's other races. That includes the Goblins, the Night Elves, the Tauren, the Dwarves, and many more. All will have this updated interface, making this aspect of World of Warcraft a little bit smoother.

We have much more to say about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. We have a full interview with Production Director Patrick Dawson that you can check out right now to learn more about the customization side of Shadowlands, as well as some of the other features coming to the game. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands goes into beta next week. And if you want more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHub.TV on YouTube.