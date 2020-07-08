World of Warcraft: Shadowlands hits beta next week Blizzard is gearing up to launch the WoW: Shadowlands beta next week.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has been in alpha for a good few months now and during today’s special livestream event, Blizzard took to the virtual stage to talk about its plans for the upcoming expansion, including when the game will hit beta.

Those looking forward to diving into the new expansion won’t have to wait much longer as Blizzard unveiled today that Shadowlands is set to hit beta next week. If you want to opt-in to the beta, then you can do so by heading over to this page right here, which will help you get started. Of course, opting in does not guarantee you a spot, so don’t be too disappointed if you don’t hear anything back when invites start rolling out.

One of the biggest things to look forward to in the Shadowlands beta is the fact that Blizzard is finally upping the max level to 60 and allowing players a look at the endgame content included in Shadowlands. This end game content includes an assortment of things such as the Theater of Pain, new Covenants, and more.

It’s unclear just how long the Shadowlands beta will run, but we imagine that players will have at least a couple of months to dive in and try things out as Blizzard has already stated it is still committed to releasing the pack this fall. Considering that the alpha has run roughly three or so months, we imagine that we’ll at least see one or two with the beta, so make sure you opt-in soon for a higher chance of being involved when it drops next week.

