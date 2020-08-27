Voxel-based heist game Teardown revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live It's not quite Ocean's Eleven, but Teardown looks to be an interesting build-your-own-caper indie darling.

There were a lot of interesting games shown off at today's Gamescom Opening Night Live, but one of the more intriguing new kids on the block had to be Tuxedo Labs' new caper-based game, Teardown. Tuxedo labs made their own engine to create a fully destructable environment. Players will prepare their most effcient paths to perform the perfect heist. The game boasts fully destructable environments that will allow platers a chance to create their own unique pathways to apparently steal stuff. It looks like it will combine first-person action along with vehicular options to get to the object you're trying to steal and getaway without being caught. This story is still developing, so we'll have more details coming for you soon. Be sure to check back here for more news soon!

Teardown is a new voxel-based caper game.