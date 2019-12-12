The Game Awards 2019 winners, announcements, & trailers This is an extensive recap of everything in The Game Awards 2019, including all award winners, game news and announcements, and new trailers.

The Game Awards 2019 is here and with it comes a look back at all of the most exciting games of 2019 as Geoff Keighley puts on an evening of congratulations towards a year of gaming. We also look forward with some all new gaming announcements and trailers. With that in mind, we’re keeping an eye on The Game Awards and bringing together everything from the event, including The Game Awards 2019 winners and all news that comes out.

The Game Awards 2019 Winners

This is what it’s all about isn’t it? We’ve got the comprehensive list of winners in all categories at The Game Awards right here from Game of the Year down to best AR/VR title.

Game of the Year Winner :

Nominees

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

Action Game Winner : Devil May Cry 5

Nominees

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Action/Adventure Game Winner :

Nominees

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Art Direction Winner : Control

Nominees

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Audio Design Winner : Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Nominees

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Community Support Winner : Destiny 2

Nominees

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Content Creator of the Year Winner : Michael "shroud" Grzesziek

Nominees

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop

Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo

Soleil “EwOk” Wheeler

David “Grefg” Martinez

Michael “shroud” Grzesziek

Esports Coach Winner : Danny "Zonic" Sorensen

Nominees

Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid - CS:GO)

Jang "Cain" Nu-ri (Team Liquid - LoL)

Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports - LoL)

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1 - LoL)

Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG - DOTA 2)

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Astralis - CS:GO)

Esports Event Winner : League of Legends Worlds Championship 2019

Nominees

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

Evo 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends Worlds Championship 2019

DOTA 2: The International 2019

Esports Game of the Year Winner : League of Legends

Nominees

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Esports Host Winner : Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Nominees

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

Esports Player Winner : Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf

Nominees

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Sentinels - Fortnite)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1 - LoL)

Luka "Perkz" Perković (G2 Esports - LoL)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere - CSGO)

Jay "sinatraa" Won (San Francisco Shock - Overwatch)

Esports Team Winner : G2 Esports

Nominees

Astralis - CS:GO

G2 Esports - LoL

OG - DOTA 2

San Francisco Shock - Overwatch League

Team Liquid - CS:GO

Family Game Winner : Luigi's Mansion 3

Nominees

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Fighting Game Winner : Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nominees

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fresh Indie Game Studio Winner : Disco Elysium

Nominees

Za / Um (Disco Elysium)

Nomada Studio (Gris)

Deadtoast Entertainment (My Friend Pedro)

Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)

Mega Crit (Slay the Spire)

House House (Untitled Goose Game)

Game Direction Winner : Death Stranding

Nominees

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Games for Impact Winner : Gris

Nominees

Concrete Genie

Gris

Kind Words

Life is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

Independent Game Winner :

Nominees

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Mobile Game Winner : Call of Duty: Mobile

Nominees

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of Light

What the Golf?

Multiplayer Game Winner : Apex Legends

Nominees

Apex Legends

Borderland 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Narrative Winner : Disco Elysium

Nominees

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Ongoing Game Winner : Fortnite

Nominees

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Performance Winner : Mads Mikkelsen

Nominees

Ashly Burch (Parvati Holcomb - The Outer Worlds)

Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden - Control)

Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz - Gears 5)

Mads Mikkelsen (Cliff - Death Stranding)

Matthew Porretta (Dr. Casper Darling - Control)

Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges - Death Stranding)

Role-Playing Game Winner : Disco Elysium

Nominees

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts 3

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Outer Worlds

Score & Music Winner : Death Stranding

Nominees

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sports/Racing Game Winner : Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Nominees

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Dirt Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Strategy Game Winner : Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Nominees

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno: 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

VR/AR Game Winner : Beat Saber

Nominees

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Beat Saber

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

The Game Awards 2019 Announcements

Did you miss the Game Awards 2019 or just want to recap on some of the news? This is a rundown of all of the gaming news announcements from The Game Awards 2019.

The Game Awards 2019 Trailers

Is there a certain trailer you’re looking for? We’ve got you covered. Each of the trailers for the new games from The Game Awards 2019 can be found right here.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order – Rise of the Phoenix DLC Trailer

Maneater World Premiere Trailer

No More Heroes 3 - The Return Trailer

Humankind Premiere Trailer

Xbox Series X Trailer

Final Fantasy VII The Game Awards Trailer

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Premiere Trailer

Bravely Default 2 Premier Trailer

Godfall Game Awards Trailer

Fortnite TIE Whisper Glider Trailer

PLAYERUNKNOWN's Prologue Premiere Trailer

League of Legends - The Ruined King Premiere Trailer

Apex Legends: Mirage's Holo-Day Bash

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Gameplay & Release Date Trailer

Magic: The Gathering Theros Beyond Death Trailer

Weird West Premiere Trailer

Gears Tactics Premiere Trailer

Ghosts of Tsushima Gameplay Trailer

Path of the Warrior VR Announce Trailer

Beat Saber x Green Day at The Game Awards

