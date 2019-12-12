The Game Awards 2019 winners, announcements, & trailers
This is an extensive recap of everything in The Game Awards 2019, including all award winners, game news and announcements, and new trailers.
The Game Awards 2019 is here and with it comes a look back at all of the most exciting games of 2019 as Geoff Keighley puts on an evening of congratulations towards a year of gaming. We also look forward with some all new gaming announcements and trailers. With that in mind, we’re keeping an eye on The Game Awards and bringing together everything from the event, including The Game Awards 2019 winners and all news that comes out.
Updated 8:24PM PT
The Game Awards 2019 Winners
This is what it’s all about isn’t it? We’ve got the comprehensive list of winners in all categories at The Game Awards right here from Game of the Year down to best AR/VR title.
Game of the Year Winner:
Nominees
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
Action Game Winner: Devil May Cry 5
Nominees
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Action/Adventure Game Winner:
Nominees
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Art Direction Winner: Control
Nominees
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Audio Design Winner: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Community Support Winner: Destiny 2
Nominees
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Content Creator of the Year Winner: Michael "shroud" Grzesziek
Nominees
- Jack “CouRage” Dunlop
- Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
- Soleil “EwOk” Wheeler
- David “Grefg” Martinez
- Michael “shroud” Grzesziek
Esports Coach Winner: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
Nominees
- Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid - CS:GO)
- Jang "Cain" Nu-ri (Team Liquid - LoL)
- Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports - LoL)
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1 - LoL)
- Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG - DOTA 2)
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Astralis - CS:GO)
Esports Event Winner: League of Legends Worlds Championship 2019
Nominees
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- Evo 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends Worlds Championship 2019
- DOTA 2: The International 2019
Esports Game of the Year Winner: League of Legends
Nominees
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Esports Host Winner: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
Nominees
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang
Esports Player Winner: Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf
Nominees
- Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Sentinels - Fortnite)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1 - LoL)
- Luka "Perkz" Perković (G2 Esports - LoL)
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere - CSGO)
- Jay "sinatraa" Won (San Francisco Shock - Overwatch)
Esports Team Winner: G2 Esports
Nominees
- Astralis - CS:GO
- G2 Esports - LoL
- OG - DOTA 2
- San Francisco Shock - Overwatch League
- Team Liquid - CS:GO
Family Game Winner: Luigi's Mansion 3
Nominees
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Fighting Game Winner: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Nominees
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Fresh Indie Game Studio Winner: Disco Elysium
Nominees
- Za / Um (Disco Elysium)
- Nomada Studio (Gris)
- Deadtoast Entertainment (My Friend Pedro)
- Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
- Mega Crit (Slay the Spire)
- House House (Untitled Goose Game)
Game Direction Winner: Death Stranding
Nominees
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Games for Impact Winner: Gris
Nominees
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Independent Game Winner:
Nominees
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Mobile Game Winner: Call of Duty: Mobile
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Multiplayer Game Winner: Apex Legends
Nominees
- Apex Legends
- Borderland 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Narrative Winner: Disco Elysium
Nominees
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Ongoing Game Winner: Fortnite
Nominees
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
Performance Winner: Mads Mikkelsen
Nominees
- Ashly Burch (Parvati Holcomb - The Outer Worlds)
- Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden - Control)
- Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz - Gears 5)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Cliff - Death Stranding)
- Matthew Porretta (Dr. Casper Darling - Control)
- Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges - Death Stranding)
Role-Playing Game Winner: Disco Elysium
Nominees
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Score & Music Winner: Death Stranding
Nominees
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sports/Racing Game Winner: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Nominees
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Strategy Game Winner: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Nominees
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno: 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
VR/AR Game Winner: Beat Saber
Nominees
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
The Game Awards 2019 Announcements
Did you miss the Game Awards 2019 or just want to recap on some of the news? This is a rundown of all of the gaming news announcements from The Game Awards 2019.
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order gets Rise of the Phoenix DLC.
- New Final Fantasy VII Trailer re-introduces us to Cloud Strife.
- Facebook Instant Games bringing us Salaam in 2020.
- The new name for Xbox Scarlett is Xbox Series X.
- Ninja Theory announces Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.
- Amplitude Studios announces Humankind for 2020.
- Nintendo Switch gets Bravely Default 2 in 2020.
- Warframe space combat DLC Empyrean is available on PC now.
- Magic The Gathering announces Theros: Beyond Death.
- PLAYERUNKNOWN announces next game is called Prologue.
- Endnight Games announces Sons of the Forest.
- League of Legends announces first Riot Forge game with Ruined King.
- Dungeons and Dragons brings hack n' slash Dark Alliance in 2020.
- Apex Legends launches Mirage's Holo-Day Bash winter event.
- Microsoft gives Ori & The Will of the Wisp March 2020 release date.
- Sucker Punch's Ghosts of Tsushima gets new gameplay trailer.
- Oculus Quest getting VR beat 'em up Path of the Warrior.
- April 2020 release date revealed for Gears Tactics.
- New Tactical FPS Nine to Five entering Alpha in 2020.
- Amazon Game Studios announces New World to launch in May 2020.
The Game Awards 2019 Trailers
Is there a certain trailer you’re looking for? We’ve got you covered. Each of the trailers for the new games from The Game Awards 2019 can be found right here.
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order – Rise of the Phoenix DLC Trailer
Maneater World Premiere Trailer
No More Heroes 3 - The Return Trailer
Humankind Premiere Trailer
Xbox Series X Trailer
Final Fantasy VII The Game Awards Trailer
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Premiere Trailer
Bravely Default 2 Premier Trailer
Godfall Game Awards Trailer
Fortnite TIE Whisper Glider Trailer
PLAYERUNKNOWN's Prologue Premiere Trailer
League of Legends - The Ruined King Premiere Trailer
Apex Legends: Mirage's Holo-Day Bash
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Gameplay & Release Date Trailer
Magic: The Gathering Theros Beyond Death Trailer
Weird West Premiere Trailer
Gears Tactics Premiere Trailer
Ghosts of Tsushima Gameplay Trailer
A haunting performance by #TheGameAwards Orchestra for a haunting Ghost of Tsushima World Premiere Trailer! 👻 pic.twitter.com/PVsNDGW4mO— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2019
Path of the Warrior VR Announce Trailer
Beat Saber x Green Day at The Game Awards
This is list is being updated as The Game Awards 2019 continues. Check back throughout the evening for the entire rundown of all things from The Game Awards 2019.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Game Awards 2019 winners, announcements, & trailers