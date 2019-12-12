New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Game Awards 2019 winners, announcements, & trailers

This is an extensive recap of everything in The Game Awards 2019, including all award winners, game news and announcements, and new trailers.
TJ Denzer
The Game Awards 2019 is here and with it comes a look back at all of the most exciting games of 2019 as Geoff Keighley puts on an evening of congratulations towards a year of gaming. We also look forward with some all new gaming announcements and trailers. With that in mind, we’re keeping an eye on The Game Awards and bringing together everything from the event, including The Game Awards 2019 winners and all news that comes out.

The Game Awards 2019 Winners

This is what it’s all about isn’t it? We’ve got the comprehensive list of winners in all categories at The Game Awards right here from Game of the Year down to best AR/VR title.

Game of the Year Winner:

Nominees

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • The Outer Worlds

Action Game Winner: Devil May Cry 5

Nominees

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

Action/Adventure Game Winner

Nominees

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Art Direction Winner: Control

Nominees

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Audio Design Winner: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Community Support Winner: Destiny 2

Nominees

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Content Creator of the Year Winner: Michael "shroud" Grzesziek

[Image via shroud]
[Image via shroud]

Nominees

  • Jack “CouRage” Dunlop
  • Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
  • Soleil “EwOk” Wheeler
  • David “Grefg” Martinez
  • Michael “shroud” Grzesziek

Esports Coach Winner: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen

[Photo via BLAST Pro Series]
[Photo via BLAST Pro Series]

Nominees

  • Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid - CS:GO)
  • Jang "Cain" Nu-ri (Team Liquid - LoL)
  • Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports - LoL)
  • Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1 - LoL)
  • Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG - DOTA 2)
  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Astralis - CS:GO)

Esports Event Winner: League of Legends Worlds Championship 2019

[Photo via Riot Games]
[Photo via Riot Games]

Nominees

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • Evo 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends Worlds Championship 2019
  • DOTA 2: The International 2019

Esports Game of the Year Winner: League of Legends

Nominees

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

Esports Host Winner: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

[Image via Red Bull Esports]
[Image via Red Bull Esports]

Nominees

  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

Esports Player Winner: Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf

[Image via Epic Games]
[Image via Epic Games]

Nominees

  • Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Sentinels - Fortnite)
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1 - LoL)
  • Luka "Perkz" Perković (G2 Esports - LoL)
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere - CSGO)
  • Jay "sinatraa" Won (San Francisco Shock - Overwatch)

Esports Team Winner: G2 Esports

[Image via Riot Games]
[Image via Riot Games]

Nominees

  • Astralis - CS:GO
  • G2 Esports - LoL
  • OG - DOTA 2
  • San Francisco Shock - Overwatch League
  • Team Liquid - CS:GO

Family Game Winner: Luigi's Mansion 3

Nominees

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

Fighting Game Winner: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nominees

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fresh Indie Game Studio Winner: Disco Elysium

Nominees

  • Za / Um (Disco Elysium)
  • Nomada Studio (Gris)
  • Deadtoast Entertainment (My Friend Pedro)
  • Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
  • Mega Crit (Slay the Spire)
  • House House (Untitled Goose Game)

Game Direction Winner: Death Stranding

Nominees

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds

Games for Impact Winner: Gris

Nominees

  • Concrete Genie
  • Gris
  • Kind Words
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Sea of Solitude

Independent Game Winner:

Nominees

  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana Zero
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Mobile Game Winner: Call of Duty: Mobile

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What the Golf?

Multiplayer Game Winner: Apex Legends

Nominees

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderland 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Tetris 99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Narrative Winner: Disco Elysium

Nominees

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

Ongoing Game Winner: Fortnite

Nominees

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Performance Winner: Mads Mikkelsen

Nominees

  • Ashly Burch (Parvati Holcomb - The Outer Worlds)
  • Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden - Control)
  • Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz - Gears 5)
  • Mads Mikkelsen (Cliff - Death Stranding)
  • Matthew Porretta (Dr. Casper Darling - Control)
  • Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges - Death Stranding)

Role-Playing Game Winner: Disco Elysium

Nominees

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds

Score & Music Winner: Death Stranding

Nominees

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sports/Racing Game Winner: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Nominees

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Dirt Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

Strategy Game Winner: Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Nominees

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno: 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

VR/AR Game Winner: Beat Saber

Nominees

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe

The Game Awards 2019 Announcements

Did you miss the Game Awards 2019 or just want to recap on some of the news? This is a rundown of all of the gaming news announcements from The Game Awards 2019.

The Game Awards 2019 Trailers

Is there a certain trailer you’re looking for? We’ve got you covered. Each of the trailers for the new games from The Game Awards 2019 can be found right here.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order – Rise of the Phoenix DLC Trailer

Maneater World Premiere Trailer

 

No More Heroes 3 - The Return Trailer

Humankind Premiere Trailer

Xbox Series X Trailer

Final Fantasy VII The Game Awards Trailer

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Premiere Trailer

Bravely Default 2 Premier Trailer

Godfall Game Awards Trailer

Fortnite TIE Whisper Glider Trailer

PLAYERUNKNOWN's Prologue Premiere Trailer

League of Legends - The Ruined King Premiere Trailer

Apex Legends: Mirage's Holo-Day Bash

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Gameplay & Release Date Trailer

Magic: The Gathering Theros Beyond Death Trailer

Weird West Premiere Trailer

Gears Tactics Premiere Trailer

Ghosts of Tsushima Gameplay Trailer

Path of the Warrior VR Announce Trailer

Beat Saber x Green Day at The Game Awards

This is list is being updated as The Game Awards 2019 continues. Check back throughout the evening for the entire rundown of all things from The Game Awards 2019.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

