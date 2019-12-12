New World from Amazon Games to launch in May 2020 Amazon's first MMO-sized game launches next spring.

Tonight's Game Awards saw Amazon pull back the proverbial curtain on New World, a massively multiplayer online game (MMOG) due in Spring 2020. New World will feature large-scale battles such as fortress sieges.

"New World is an open world MMO set in the twilight of the Age of Exploration, during the 17th century," according to a press release. "In New World, players are pitted against the haunted wilderness of a mysterious island known as Aeternum. Success in New World depends on players’ ability to conquer not only companies of rival players, but the dark soul of Aeternum itself, as it unleashes undead legions, hell-bent on purging them from its shores. In its unsettled state, Aeternum is open and chaotic, but rich in opportunity for soldiers, explorers, artisans, and empire-builders."

“We want our players to feel the depth—and the danger—of New World from the moment they step onto the shores of Aeternum in May 2020,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games. “Our team has been working tirelessly to create a deep, immersive world that delivers challenges and surprises at every turn, and we’re so excited to reveal a bit more of it today.”

