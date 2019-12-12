Xbox Series X is the new name for Project Scarlett
Xbox Project Scarlett finally has an official name. Meet the new Xbox Series X.
Those looking forward to learning more about Xbox's Project Scarlett, which was slated for a Holiday release in 2020, will be pleased to know that this year's Game Awards livestream brought more news about the console. Xbox Project Scarlett is officially Xbox Series X, and the new design for the console looks very similar to a more slender PC tower design.
You can check out a photo of the Xbox Series X above. We're still very much in the dark when it comes to the new console, but Xbox's Phil Spencer did step out on stage to reiterate that the new console is still slated for a Holiday 2020 release.
Developing...
“I would like to buy an Xbox”
“Which one? The first one?”
“You mean the Xbox One?”
“No I mean the Xbox”
“I want the X one”
“The Xbox One X?”
“No it was S-something I think”
“The Xbox One S?”
“No not that either”
“Xbox Series X?”
“Is that the same as the Xbox One X?”
“No, that’s different”
“Then what’s the Xbox One?”
“Do you mean the first Xbox or the Xbox One?”
“Wat”
It can be laid down as well. Compared to the controller it seems small?
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2019/12/12/microsoft-unveils-xbox-series-x/
4k@60 FPS
