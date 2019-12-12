New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Series X is the new name for Project Scarlett

Xbox Project Scarlett finally has an official name. Meet the new Xbox Series X.
Josh Hawkins
22

Those looking forward to learning more about Xbox's Project Scarlett, which was slated for a Holiday release in 2020, will be pleased to know that this year's Game Awards livestream brought more news about the console. Xbox Project Scarlett is officially Xbox Series X, and the new design for the console looks very similar to a more slender PC tower design. 

You can check out a photo of the Xbox Series X above. We're still very much in the dark when it comes to the new console, but Xbox's Phil Spencer did step out on stage to reiterate that the new console is still slated for a Holiday 2020 release.

Developing...

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

From The Chatty
From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 12, 2019 6:20 PM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Xbox Series X is the new name for Project Scarlett

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:22 PM

      Well, that's not confusing at all.

      • 60days legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 12, 2019 6:28 PM

        Its a sprinkling of old MS naming - Microsoft Xbox One Series X Pro X Edition Home 2019 SP3 Cloud

        • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 12, 2019 6:43 PM

          I wonder if it's some clever marketing of "As long as they specify "X" series, we know they'll get the good one" ?

      • Upstaged mercury mega
        reply
        December 12, 2019 6:29 PM

        For the best, you want the Xbox SeX

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:28 PM

      I'm thinking it will be more priced like a pc now. At least that model.

    • pulsedrive
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:30 PM

      That design is fucking terrible.

    • BouillonCubes
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:31 PM

      Terrible

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:33 PM

      XXX is tight

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:36 PM

      That is going to be a pain in the ass to fit into my entertainment center. WTF.

      • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 12, 2019 6:38 PM

        it comes with straps built in so you can wear it on your back

      • greenbergMD mercury super mega
        reply
        December 12, 2019 6:39 PM

        Yeah I was thinking the exact same. I assume it can lay down on it's side.

      • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2019 6:44 PM

        What the shit, I just clicked the link......... wow you're right.

    • Tripps legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:39 PM

      I kind of like it. It's pretty obvious that the design here is for cooling purposes. Will be interesting to see the actual specs.

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:41 PM

      XBOX SERIES X

      A SERIES OF XBOX SERIES X BOXES

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:45 PM

      What the fuck. Didn't we learn that non-standard AV formats are bad and shouldn't be done for AV equipment already?

      That name is terrible too.

      What the fuck is going on over there? They were doing so good.

      • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 12, 2019 6:47 PM

        What AV format is it going to use?

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 12, 2019 6:49 PM

          I mean the physical construction of the device. That's not going to fit in an AV rack or any entertainment center built for cable boxes, dvd/bluray players, etc. I would have to turn it on its side and MAYBE it would fit in my entertainment center.

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 12, 2019 7:55 PM

        There isn't really a standard AV format anymore.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:47 PM

      Hi I'd like to buy an xbox x. Do you mean a xbox series x or an xbox one x? Or the value xbox s?

      • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 12, 2019 7:21 PM

        “I would like to buy an Xbox”
        “Which one? The first one?”
        “You mean the Xbox One?”
        “No I mean the Xbox”
        “I want the X one”
        “The Xbox One X?”
        “No it was S-something I think”
        “The Xbox One S?”
        “No not that either”
        “Xbox Series X?”
        “Is that the same as the Xbox One X?”
        “No, that’s different”
        “Then what’s the Xbox One?”
        “Do you mean the first Xbox or the Xbox One?”
        “Wat”

    • mojoald legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:55 PM

      One might say it’s... Xbox Huge.

    • mojoald legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 12, 2019 6:56 PM

      Also huh, the random middle button on the Elite 2 controller has a point now.

      • greenbergMD mercury super mega
        reply
        December 12, 2019 7:00 PM

        What does it do? I can't identify the symbol. I hope it puts the controller in turbo mode!

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 12, 2019 7:29 PM

        Random middle button? You mean the button that switches profiles?

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 12, 2019 7:03 PM

      So the same week the Mac Pro abandons the upright cylinder design, Microsoft adopts an upright cube design.

    • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 12, 2019 7:04 PM

      someone got paid to make up that name

    • -TKF- legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 12, 2019 7:12 PM

      It can be laid down as well. Compared to the controller it seems small?

      https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2019/12/12/microsoft-unveils-xbox-series-x/

      4k@60 FPS

      • pulsedrive
        reply
        December 12, 2019 7:35 PM

        5x5x20 inches maybe. It's just a weird ass form factor. It could have been thinner and deeper.

      • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2019 7:54 PM

        "4k@60 FPS" (lols in 60fps"

    • thetangent legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 12, 2019 7:35 PM

      I mean, looks fine to me? It can obviously be stood up or laid on its side just like previous models (like the 360 did). Basic, plain black rectangle seems nice to me.

    • Zek legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 12, 2019 7:42 PM

      I assume their intent is for people to just call it the XBox. Maybe this is even the last traditional console gen upgrade for them. But it's still going to be confusing as hell for people near launch when it's still being compared to the XB1X, I just don't see why they had to put an X in there.

    • VictoriouSecret legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 12, 2019 7:54 PM

      Vertical discs again? That killed a few of my games on the 360.

      • quazar legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 12, 2019 8:09 PM

        I think the only game disc I ever put into my xbox was rock band, everything else is digital

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 12, 2019 7:59 PM

      "all your Xbox One gaming accessories, and industry-leading services like Xbox Game Pass to be available when you power on your Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020."

      That's really cool

