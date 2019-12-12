Ori and the Will of the Wisps gets new March 2020 release date Moon Studios' cute and emotional platformer, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, has a new release date and gameplay trailer.

The Game Awards 2019 is full of surprises and Ori fans will be pleased to hear that Ori and the Will of the Wisps has a new release date.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps release date

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has received a new release date of March 11, 2020. This is a delay of a single month, which means players won’t need to wait too long to get their hands the next instalment of Moon Studios’ adventure title.

