New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Ori and the Will of the Wisps gets new March 2020 release date

Moon Studios' cute and emotional platformer, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, has a new release date and gameplay trailer.
Sam Chandler
1

The Game Awards 2019 is full of surprises and Ori fans will be pleased to hear that Ori and the Will of the Wisps has a new release date.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps release date

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has received a new release date of March 11, 2020. This is a delay of a single month, which means players won’t need to wait too long to get their hands the next instalment of Moon Studios’ adventure title.

Developing…

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola