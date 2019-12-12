New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Apex Legends gets limited-time holiday-themed mode and content

In an odd trailer debuted during the 2019 Game Awards, Apex Legends character Mirage introduced the new holiday content for the popular battle royale shooter.

Chris Jarrard
1

Fans of Apex Legends and the celebration of Christmas will find a lot to like with the game’s upcoming limited-time holiday event. Dubbed Holo-Day Bash Event, the winter festival will transform the look of the popular battle royale game. The trailer promises new event-themed cosmetics as well as an all-new mode exclusive to the Holo-Day Bash.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola