Apex Legends gets limited-time holiday-themed mode and content In an odd trailer debuted during the 2019 Game Awards, Apex Legends character Mirage introduced the new holiday content for the popular battle royale shooter.

Fans of Apex Legends and the celebration of Christmas will find a lot to like with the game’s upcoming limited-time holiday event. Dubbed Holo-Day Bash Event, the winter festival will transform the look of the popular battle royale game. The trailer promises new event-themed cosmetics as well as an all-new mode exclusive to the Holo-Day Bash.

This story is developing...