Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is announced for Xbox Series X Ninja Theory's follow up to one of 2017's best games will be a showcase title for Microsoft's upcoming console.

Microsoft wasted no time shaking up the video game industry tonight during The Game Awards 2019 by giving their much-anticipated next-gen console an official name. The Xbox Series X is the official title of the console previously known as Project Scarlett. To make things even more interesting, Ninja Theory, the developer recently acquired by Microsoft, showed off Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 as a part of the Xbox Series X reveal. It is a follow up to the critically acclaimed Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice from 2017.

This story is developing...