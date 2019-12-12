New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is announced for Xbox Series X

Ninja Theory's follow up to one of 2017's best games will be a showcase title for Microsoft's upcoming console.

Chris Jarrard
1

Microsoft wasted no time shaking up the video game industry tonight during The Game Awards 2019 by giving their much-anticipated next-gen console an official name. The Xbox Series X is the official title of the console previously known as Project Scarlett. To make things even more interesting, Ninja Theory, the developer recently acquired by Microsoft, showed off Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 as a part of the Xbox Series X reveal. It is a follow up to the critically acclaimed Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice from 2017.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

