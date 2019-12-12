New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bravely Default 2 revealed, coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020

Bravely Default 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2019. It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in 2020.
Bill Lavoy
There were a lot of surprise announcements at The Game Awards 2019 and, as per usual, the Nintendo Switch was not left out. It was announced that Bravely Default 2 would be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020. Check out the trailer below.

We don’t have a lot of details about Bravely Default 2 right now. It’s obviously an RPG and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch, but we don’t know of a specific release date beyond 2020. The game does have an official listing on the Nintendo Switch site, which provides the following description:

You can stay current with all upcoming games and their release dates by visiting and bookmarking the video game release dates 2020 guide that we've created. It's bound to grow each week as more and more titles are announced and locked into launch dates

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

