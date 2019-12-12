Bravely Default 2 revealed, coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020 Bravely Default 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2019. It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

There were a lot of surprise announcements at The Game Awards 2019 and, as per usual, the Nintendo Switch was not left out. It was announced that Bravely Default 2 would be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020. Check out the trailer below.

We don’t have a lot of details about Bravely Default 2 right now. It’s obviously an RPG and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch, but we don’t know of a specific release date beyond 2020. The game does have an official listing on the Nintendo Switch site, which provides the following description:

A new world, a new story, and all-new Heroes of Light await in an original RPG experience arriving on the Nintendo Switch system in 2020! This successor to the original Bravely Default game comes from the team that brought you the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler, and features music from Revo (Sound Horizon/Linked Horizon), acclaimed composer of the Bravely Default soundtrack.

