The Elder Scrolls Online reveal event coming January 2020 The next chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online will be revealed during a special event in January 2020.

The Elder Scrolls Elsweyr has been out for a few months now, and the Season of Dragons is already coming to an end. If you’re a fan of the Elder Scrolls-based MMORPG, then you’ve probably been spending a good amount of time diving into the last batch of content that Zenimax released for the hit title. Now, though, it’s time to start gearing up for something even better, as a reveal trailer during tonight’s Game Awards ceremony revealed a brand-new event is coming this January.

We’re not exactly sure what the event is, though we expect it has something to do with Skyrim. In the teaser, which we’ve included in the article here, we get several glimpses of dragons and heroes fighting. Near the end, though, we’re greeted by a somewhat familiar sight as the camera pans over a mountain, looking down into what appears to be the land of Skyrim. On this peak, we can also make out a figure that appears to be wearing the Dragonborn's helmet. Finally, the worlds “Explore the Dark Heart of Skyrim” appear on screen.

The reveal event is set to take place on January 16, 2020 and is no doubt going to set up the MMO for a brand-new chapter. Zenimax has done a solid job of supporting the MMO since it’s launch a few years back, and each DLC has helped the experience evolve even more. Still, though, we’re still eagerly awaiting to hear more about an actual Elder Scrolls game similar to those we’ve seen in the past. But, since we’ve probably still got a good number of years to wait, we’re just going to need to make do with The Elder Scrolls Online.

We'll be on the lookout for more info as we grow closer to the reveal event.