Ruined King: A League of Legends Story revealed at The Game Awards 2019

We finally got our first look at Riot Forge's first League of Legends based singleplayer game, Ruined King.
Josh Hawkins
League of Legend fans were excited when Riot announced the formation of Riot Forge, a studio dedicated to bringing additional stories with the League of Legends world to life. Now, we've finally got our first look at what Riot Forge is working on. The new game, titled Ruined King: A League of Legends Story doesn't have much to show off just yet, but you can check out the trailer below. 

Developing...

