PlayerUnknown's next game is called Prologue

The teaser for the next game from the creator of the battle royale genre was shown at the 2019 Game Awards.

Chris Jarrard
1

During The Game Awards 2019 show, a new teaser was shown for the newest game from PUBG creator PlayerUnknown. Dubbed Prologue, the game is shrouded in mystery and the teaser video didn’t offer much to go on. The official website promises “an exploration of new technologies and gameplay.”

This story is developing...

Filed Under
