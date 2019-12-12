New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sons of the Forest revealed at The Game Awards 2019

If you enjoyed The Forest from Endnight Games, Sons of the Forest is probably going to be your thing.
Bill Lavoy
1

Taking home the unofficial award for creepiest reveal at The Game Awards 2019, in my opinion, was Sons of the Forest. The new game from Endnight Games will give you serious vibes from The Forest, which probably won't come as a suprise. Check out the trailer below.

This story is developing...

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

