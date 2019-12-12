New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Magic The Gathering's Theros: Beyond Death revealed at The Game Awards 2019

Magic The Gathering: Arena is set to get even bigger thanks to the latest update, Theros: Beyond Death, which was revealed during tonight's Game Awards 2019 ceremony.
Josh Hawkins
1

Fans of Magic The Gathering: Arena have more reasons to rejoice than ever. Earlier this week, dataminers managed to pull several files that pointed to a new update for the game. Now, that update is no longer a rumor as Theros: Beyond Death has officially been revealed for the online collectible card game. We'll have more information about the update as soon as it is available.

Developing....

