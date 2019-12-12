New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Path of the Warrior VR beat em up announced for Oculus Quest

Twisted Pixel Games takes the side-scrolling beat 'em up genre into a new dimension and reality with Path of the Warrior.
Sam Chandler
From the creative minds at Twisted Pixel Games comes Path of the Warrior. This is a new, beat ‘em up VR experience for Oculus Quest, announced at The Game Awards 2019.

Path of the Warrior announced for Oculus Quest

Developing…

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

