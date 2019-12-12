Path of the Warrior VR beat em up announced for Oculus Quest
Twisted Pixel Games takes the side-scrolling beat 'em up genre into a new dimension and reality with Path of the Warrior.
From the creative minds at Twisted Pixel Games comes Path of the Warrior. This is a new, beat ‘em up VR experience for Oculus Quest, announced at The Game Awards 2019.
Path of the Warrior announced for Oculus Quest
Developing…
From The Chatty
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Path of the Warrior VR beat em up announced for Oculus Quest