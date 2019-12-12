New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order to get PvP in Rise of Phoenix DLC

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order's next DLC pack, Rise of Phoenix, includes new character, PvP, and more.
Josh Hawkins
1

For Nintendo Switch owners who have been enjoying Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, the fight against evil is about to get even bigger. Premiering during today's The Game Awards 2019 presentation, Rise of Phoenix is a brand-new DLC set to release for Black Order that will bring a ton of new features to the game. A brand new Danger Room mode, four new playable characters, and the inclusion of a never-before-seen PvP mode are just a few of the things that players can look forward to.

Check out the new trailer for the Rise of Phoenix DLC above.

Developing...

