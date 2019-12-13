Epic Games Store is giving out 12 free games during holiday sale As we approach the end of the year, the Epic Games Store is leaving us with a sweet sale, including 12 days of free games.

The end of the year is coming, and we’re almost wrapped up on all of the major events and sales of gaming in 2019. Even so, Epic Games Store isn’t going quietly into 2020. They’ve got one last sale up their sleeve for the holidays, and as a special gift, players 12 free games, one a day, while the Epic Games Holiday Sale is going on.

Epic Games announced their Holiday Sale at the end of a trailer during the Game Awards 2019 and on the Epic Games Store YouTube channel, showcasing a number of games coming exclusively to their digital storefront in 2020. They had a good year in 2019 starting with the exclusive launch of Hades from Supergiant Games and are keeping the hotstreak going in 2020 with titles like Rogue Company from Hi-Rez Studios and Bossa Studios’ hilarious Surgeon Simulator 2. You can check out the laundry list of interesting games coming in 2020 to the Epic Games Store in the trailer below.

The Holiday Sale announcement comes at the end of the trailer. Coming on December 19, 2019, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2019 will launch. The spotlight of the sale is 12 days of free games. Each day of the sale, players will be able to pick up a particular game from the Epic Games Store being offered for free. Once you claim the game, it’s yours forever. As of yet, the games are a mystery, so stay tuned and keep an eye out if you want to get your hands on some video game goodies for free.

That’s not all though. During the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2019, many other titles will be discounted. If you’ve been holding off on doing some final shopping, be sure to keep an eye on the Epic Games Store to get some goodies before the year’s out.