New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Gears Tactics release date revealed, coming April 2020

Take on the world of Gears in Gears Tactics, a brand-new turn-based strategy game set to release in April of 2020.
Josh Hawkins
1

Originally revealed during Microsoft's E3 2018 conference, Gears Tactics brings the fast-paced action of the Gears of War franchise to a whole new genre. In a brand-new trailer showcasing the upcoming title, the latest in the Gears franchise looks to breed the popular firefights of the Gears world with the strategic combat of the Xcom series. 

You can check out the full trailer showcased during The Game Awards 2019 ceremony. The new game is set to release on April 28, 2020, which means you won't have too much longer to wait.

Developing...

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola