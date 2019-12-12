Gears Tactics release date revealed, coming April 2020 Take on the world of Gears in Gears Tactics, a brand-new turn-based strategy game set to release in April of 2020.

Originally revealed during Microsoft's E3 2018 conference, Gears Tactics brings the fast-paced action of the Gears of War franchise to a whole new genre. In a brand-new trailer showcasing the upcoming title, the latest in the Gears franchise looks to breed the popular firefights of the Gears world with the strategic combat of the Xcom series.

You can check out the full trailer showcased during The Game Awards 2019 ceremony. The new game is set to release on April 28, 2020, which means you won't have too much longer to wait.

Developing...