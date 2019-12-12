New Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer re-introduces Cloud Strife A brand new trailer detailing Cloud's journey debuted during The Game Awards 2019, and it's got us salivating over what's up next for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake got a brand-new trailer tonight during The Game Awards 2019.

Originally teased over at the official Square Enix Twitter account, the trailer showed off protagonist Cloud Strife and introduced a bit more of him to the audience. Of course, we appreciate any excuse to see more of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, after all.

We've been seeing bits and pieces of the fantastic-looking ground-up remake here and there, and each time, the game has looked leagues better than the last. There's still a lot we haven't had a peek at though, of course. The game's still a few months out, and some things are shrouded in secrecy. Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to go hands-on with Final Fantasy 7 Remake during E3 2019. Here's what I thought:

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a clear-cut example of a developer working not to make the same game over again with updated graphics and mechanics, but to expand it beyond what was previously thought possible. Speaking on the game's expanded story and features ahead of my time with the demo, producer Yoshinori Kitase noted that the game will be a fully standalone experience that will focus on the part of the story that took place in Midgar. I know from this annotated slice of gameplay that there's nothing I want to do more when 2020 begins than spend time once again in the hallowed ground of PlayStation's finest role-playing game and see where this new vision of a classic goes. "

The clock continues to tick down to the game's official release. You can pick up Final Fantasy 7 Remake on March 3, 2020 when it hits PlayStation 4 first.