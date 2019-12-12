Warframe Empyrean space combat DLC update live now on PC The next chapter of the Warframe story is now live and ready to go. Grab your friends, hop in your Warframe, and jump into Empyrean right now on PC.

Tenno, the time has come. Since Digital Extreme's original reveal of the Railjack back at TennoCon 2018, many Warframe players have been waiting on the edge of their seats, wondering when the next big piece of DLC would drop. Today, during the 2019 Game Awards ceremony, Rebecca Ford (Live Ops and Community Director for Digital Extremes) took to the stage to show off the latest piece of the space-faring action coming in Empyrean. What’s even more exciting than the video, though, is the fact that players can dive into the action themselves by downloading Empyrean on PC right now.

This update is a huge surge forward for Warframe, a game that has grown and evolved for the past several years as developer Digital Extremes has worked to make it bigger and better with every passing year. In the update, players will be able to head to new space environments around Earth, Saturn, and Veil Proxima in intense, 4-player cooperative space battles using the new Railjack battleship.

There’s no firm release set for the console versions of Empyrean, however Digital Extremes did also reveal that Warframe’s Rising Tide update is now available on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This means that console players can dive into the previous update and start preparing for the inevitable release of Empyrean somewhere down the line.

If you're a fan of Warframe, but you stepped away for whatever reason, then now is the best time to dive back in. Not only is the new Railjack system going to make for a fantastic time, but Digital Extremes continues to improve upon their original game design by adding even more great content for players to dive into.