Salaam coming to Facebook Instant Games in 2020

The anticipated indie runner follows a refugee's escape from a war-torn region.

Chris Jarrard
1

One of the more intriguing indie titles of 2020 now has a release window and official platform. Salaam, a unique runner set in Africa, follows it protagonist on an escape from his war-torn homeland. Salaam will arrive in September 2020 exclusively on the Facebook Instant Games platform. The announcement came during the 2019 Game Awards pre-show.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

