Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will hack and slash in fall 2020

The Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance team has set out to put the 'action' back in 'action-RPG.'
David Craddock
2

At tonight's 2019 Game Awards, Wizards of the Coast announced Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, seemingly a spiritual sequel to the Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance action-RPGs of yore. The ARPG will be out in fall 2020.

Developing...

