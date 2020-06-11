All PS5 game trailers & announcements from the Sony PlayStation 5 livestream

Sony went full send today with their hour-long livestream showing off the games that will make their way to the PS5 when it launches later in 2020. Titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Hitman 3, Resident Evil 8: Village, and many more. It was a lot of games, folks, so we’ve rounded them up for you to browse through and watch trailers right here. Please take a look.

Grand Theft Auto 5

Yes, Grand Theft Auto 5 has been out for years, but it’ll be heading to the PS5 with an expanded and enhanced edition. PS Plus users are getting $1M in GTA Cash a month for GTA Online.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man won the award for Shacknews Game of the Year in 2018, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales looks like another blockbuster.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Horizon: Forbidden West was revealed for the PS5, and everyone lost their minds. Check it out.

Project Athia

Square Enix will bring Project Athia to the PS5. We’re not sure when just yet, but the game caught our interest.

Stray

As the title suggests, Stray is a game about cats, and it’s headed to the PS5 at some point in 2021.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Prepare to get your Little Big Planet fix when Sackboy: A Big Adventure hits the PS5.

Returnal

Housemarque revealed Returnal would be coming to the PS5, although we didn’t get a release date.

Destruction Allstars

Get ready to bang and crash with Destruction Allstars, revealed to be headed to the PS5.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Fight the forces of darkness in Kena: Bridge of Spirits when it makes its way to the PS5.

Goodbye Volcano High

Say Goodbye Volcano High, revealed for the PS5 and releasing in 2021.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Check out the PS5 trailer for Oddworld: Soulstorm.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

We finally got some gameplay footage of Ghostwire: Tokyo, and it’s coming to PS5 in 2021.

Jett: The Far Shore

Jett: The Far Shore will be headed to the PS5 during the holiday season of 2020.

Solar Ash

Players can dig into Solar Ash when it arrives on PS5 in 2021.

Godfall

Godfall got a new gameplay trailer and was announced for the PS5.

Hitman 3

Agent 47 is back with a whole new set of targets as Hitman 3 will hit the PS5 in January 2021.

Astro’s Playroom

An Astro-Bot spinoff, Astro’s Playroom, was confirmed for PS5.

Little Devil Inside

The Little Devil Inside was revealed and will be coming to the PS5.

NBA 2K21

We got a look at actual PS5 footage of NBA 2K21, and the sweat is real.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank have jumped across dimensions and have landed on the PlayStation 5 in their next game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Bugsnax

Bugsnax was revealed for PS5 and will launch during the holiday 2020 season.

Deathloop

Check out some Deathloop gameplay shown during the PS5 reveal.

Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls is coming to the PS5, much to the excitement of several staff members at Shacknews.

Resident Evil Village

Just in case you like being terrified, Resident Evil Village was revealed and is headed to the PS5 in 2021.

Pragmata

Capcom is working on Pragmata, a mysterious new adventure game coming to PS5.

That's it, folks. All the trailers and reveals from the PS5 reveal livestream. You can keep tabs on all your most anticipated games with our 2020 video game release dates calendar.