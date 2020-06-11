Bugsnax revealed for PS5, coming holiday 2020 The newest game from the creators of Octodad will teleport players to a wonderful island full of Bugsnax on PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

Created by Young Horses, the studio behind the widely loved Octodad series, Bugsnax takes players to a beautiful and colorful island called Snaktooth Island where creatures made up of various half bug and half snack combinations on a search for answers.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, Bugsnax is a first-person adventure where “you play as a journalist who receives a mysterious film from the disgraced explorer, Elizabert Megafig. She’s invited you to Snaktooth Island to witness her latest and greatest discovery: Bugsnax! Lured by the promise of a great story, you travel to the island to interview Elizabert and her group of misfit grumpuses. In the pursuit of your big scoop, you get caught up in hunting Bugsnax, feeding grumpuses, and solving the mysteries of the island.”

The game is currently set to release during the holiday 2020 season and will be available on both the PlayStation 5 and the PS4 when it releases. You can check out the trailer that was showcased in the video above to get a glimpse at what’s in store for you on Snaktooth Island.

The game definitely has a very cutesy nature to it, and the mystery definitely seems to be abundant just through the small glimpses that we’ve seen of the world so far. It will be interesting to see how Young Horses has expanded its storytelling beyond the world of cephalopods, as the development team works to create an immersive and charming experience for PlayStation fans to enjoy.

We'll continue to keep our eye on Bugsnax as the months wear on.