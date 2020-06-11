New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NBA 2K21 picks up its ball on PS5, coming this fall

The NBA season is in limbo, but NBA 2K21 is still coming and it will come to PS5.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The PlayStation 5 reveal livestream is keeping the games coming. The next reveal is coming from the team at 2K Sports. And while the current NBA season may be in limbo, NBA 2K21 will be ready for the next generation of consoles.

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans introduced new footage that showed off a digital version of Williamson practicing in a gym, showing off his jump shot, crossover dribble, and very realistic sweat textures.

NBA 2K21 is set to release in Fall 2020 and will come to PlayStation 5, as well as other platforms.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

