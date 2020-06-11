NBA 2K21 picks up its ball on PS5, coming this fall The NBA season is in limbo, but NBA 2K21 is still coming and it will come to PS5.

The PlayStation 5 reveal livestream is keeping the games coming. The next reveal is coming from the team at 2K Sports. And while the current NBA season may be in limbo, NBA 2K21 will be ready for the next generation of consoles.

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans introduced new footage that showed off a digital version of Williamson practicing in a gym, showing off his jump shot, crossover dribble, and very realistic sweat textures.

NBA 2K21 is set to release in Fall 2020 and will come to PlayStation 5, as well as other platforms.

Developing...