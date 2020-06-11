Godfall gets new gameplay trailer ahead of PS5 release First shown at The Game Awards, Godfall gets a second trailer during Thursday's PS5 reveal livestream.

There's plenty more coming out of Thursday's PS5 reveal livestream. The presentation continued with more on a game previously revealed by the team at Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games. Players will pick up powerful melee weapons and take on warriors and monsters while unlocking greater arms and stronger armor. They'll look to ascend to greatness in Godfall.

As first noted on PlayStation.Blog, Thursday's trailer offers a first glimpse at the world of Aperion, where players will take up arms as one of the last of the Valoran knights. The Valoran knights can equip powerful weapons, as well as Valorplates, which are legendary armor sets that can turn the average warrior into a nigh-unstoppable juggernaut and a master of melee combat. And they'll need all the power they can muster if they hope to topple Macros, the mad god.

Whatever weapon you pick up depends on your weapon classes. Godfall will feature five weapon classes, each of which contains its own set of Valorplates. Players can learn new skills as they go along, which can aid them in battle. Godfall will feature solo play, as well as three player online co-op. There's no word on local play or PvP at this time, but there's plenty of time between now and Godfall's release.

Viewers may recall getting a first look at Godfall back at The Game Awards in December. This looked to offer a better look at how some of the melee gameplay will operate, as well as some of the rewards that players can pick up along the way.

Counterplay will have more to say about Godfall in the days ahead, noting that they'll have more information on Valorplates and weapon classes. Godfall is coming in late 2020 on PlayStation 5. It's also slated to release on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive.