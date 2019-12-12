Brand new fantasy IP Godfall announced for PlayStation 5 The very first new IP for PlayStation 5 debuted during The Game Awards 2019 tonight, and it looks like an intriguing loot-laden adventure.

Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing debuted a new fantasy "looter-slasher" during The Game Awards 2019.

The game is one fo the first upcoming PlayStation 5 games coming on the horizon in late 2020 and will be a console-exclusive for the new system. PC players will be able to play via the Epic Games Store.

Godfall is a fantasy action RPG that will combine third-person melee combat that finds players hunting down legendary armor sets, fighting off enemies, and hoarding loot.

"We're thrilled at Gearbox to have been chosen by Counterplay Games to bring their creative vision of Godfall to gamers on the PlayStation 5 and PC” said Steve Gibson, President of Gearbox Publishing of the Godfall reveal.

"As we continue our mission to entertain the world, Godfall is a perfect fit with Gearbox Publishing. Playing with your friends and gearing up are some of the things we love most."

