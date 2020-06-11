New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Destruction Allstars revealed during PS5 livestream

Get ready to smash vehicles to pieces in Destruction Allstars.
Sam Chandler
1

Destruction Allstars was revealed during the PlayStation 5 event on June 12. This new game looks like the intensity of a destruction derby is coming to Sony’s next home console. The trailer appears to show different characters racing around in unique vehicles, smashing each other to bits.

Developing...

