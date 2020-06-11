New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Goodbye Volcano High revealed for PS5, releasing in 2021

The PlayStation 5 livestream continues to bring new games to the table, introducing players to a colorful journey called Goodbye Volcano High, which is set to release in 2021.
There has been a lot to be excited about with today’s PlayStation 5 livestream, but the hits haven’t stopped coming. The latest title to be teased on the stream is set to arrive in 2021 and is called Goodbye Volcano High. It’s unclear exactly what the story will focus on just yet, but we’ll have more details as they become available.

Developing…

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

