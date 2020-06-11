Kena: Bridge of Spirits fights the forces of darkness on PS5 Kena: Bridge of Spirits will see a young girl fight to protect a village against darkness on PS5.

Thursday's PS5 reveal livestream continued with a new game from the team at Ember Lab. Taking place in a small village, a lone human lives among the natives and defends them with her magic staff and bow against the dark forces of evil. This is Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

PlayStation.Blog offered some more details on this game shortly after its reveal. Kena: Bridge of Spirits will follow the title character, as well as her team of spirit companions called the Rot. The Rot can manipulate the environment and also upgrade their abilities over the course of the story. The Rot will be a key component to helping Kena solve the mystery surrounding what's happened to their village and how it came to be desolated by the forces of evil.

Those who aren't familiar with the Ember Lab team may recognize them for something a little different. On top of working on animated commercials in a past life, they also released the Majora's Mask: Terrible Fate fan film based on The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. The team cites their love for Majora's Mask, as well as their work on the fan film, as part of the path that has led them to put together Kena. They also cite their background in film and animation as one of the major factors that has gone into helping them assemble the game's story, as well as the game's characters.

There is currently no release window for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, but it will be ready for the PlayStation 5 after it releases... whenever that is. Ember Lab is promising more updates for Kena in the months ahead, so stay tuned. We'll be sure to keep an eye on any further developments for this game, as well as the PlayStation 5 launch as a whole.