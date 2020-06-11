New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Horizon Zero Dawn 2: Forbidden West revealed for PS5

Alloy returns in our first look at Horizon Zero Dawn 2: Forbidden West, which was revealed for PlayStation 5 during today's PS5 livestream event.
Josh Hawkins
1

Fans will finally get to continue the story surrounding Aloy in Guerilla Game’s hit futuristic series when Horizon Zero Dawn 2: Forbidden West arrives on the PlayStation 5. The game was first featured on the PS5 – The Future of Gaming Show, and we’ll have more details as they are released.

Developing…

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola