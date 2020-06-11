New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Stray revealed for PS5, coming 2021

Today's PlayStation 5 event brought tons of new reveals and trailers, including a look at an upcoming title called Stray.
Josh Hawkins
1

Not much is known about Stray, one of the newest games to appear on the PlayStation 5 line-up, but it does appear to take place within a world where humanity is no longer around. The game is currently set for a 2021 release date, and we’ll have more info as it becomes available.

Developing…

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola