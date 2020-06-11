Stray revealed for PS5, coming 2021 Today's PlayStation 5 event brought tons of new reveals and trailers, including a look at an upcoming title called Stray.

Not much is known about Stray, one of the newest games to appear on the PlayStation 5 line-up, but it does appear to take place within a world where humanity is no longer around. The game is currently set for a 2021 release date, and we’ll have more info as it becomes available.

Developing…