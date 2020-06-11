New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Jett The Far Shore unveiled for PS5, coming holiday 2020

Jett The Far Shore appears to take players on a space-travelling adventure on PlayStation 5 in 2020.
Sam Chandler
Jett The Far Shore was revealed during the Sony PlayStation 5 livestream event. The trailer gives an indication of the story with the following text appearing during the reveal, “Carve out a future for a people, haunted by oblivion, propelled by dreams.” The trailer appears to show a progression system, where players go from a small tribe to exploring the stars. Jett The Far Shore is set to release holiday 2020.

Developing…

