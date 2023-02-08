Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - February 8, 2023

Catch up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
2

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, February 8!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Training complete

Really looking forward to the Mario movie.

Wearable beanbags

Goomba energy.

Kitty review

A solid 10/10.

Castlevania

Really rad GIF.

PowerWash Twitter

The PowerWash Twitter is nothing short of excellent.

Pretty

I would love to have these lights but I feel like my cats would destroy them.

Lighthouse

Beautiful! 

Oblivion

Aesthetic.

Spob

Any variation of the word "SpongeBob" will get you SpongeBob GIFs. 

Keep moving

Always keep moving forward.

Frasier looking at Boo

Awww. 

S23 power

I was already sold given the camera upgrades, but seeing this further solidifies me on upgrading from my S21 to the S23.

Michael Scott in Mass Effect

Perfection.

Ever smoked before?

Still one of my all-time favorite moments from RuPaul's Drag Race. 

Autumn coffee shop

If you need something mellow to put on in the background, this is great. 

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for February 8 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Fluffy black cat lying on his back on beige carpet looking up at the camera
My buddy Ippo says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you should, it's free on iOS and Android and full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola