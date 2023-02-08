Evening Reading - February 8, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, February 8!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Training complete

Training Complete. Bring on the adventure.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/6NGaRvTDjH — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 8, 2023

Really looking forward to the Mario movie.

Wearable beanbags

A Japanese clothing company launched ‘wearable beanbags’ which allows people to plonk themselves down anytime, anywhere pic.twitter.com/iBAJ8Ndi5Y — Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2023

Goomba energy.

Kitty review

A solid 10/10.

Castlevania

Pixel art | Castlevania: Symphony of the Night



Artist: @Moonshen_Twitt pic.twitter.com/i0pC60K1Dd — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) February 8, 2023

Really rad GIF.

PowerWash Twitter

The PowerWash Twitter is nothing short of excellent.

Pretty

I would love to have these lights but I feel like my cats would destroy them.

Lighthouse

Beautiful!

Oblivion

Oblivion - Shivering Isles expansion (2007) pic.twitter.com/H5lsfLBlOK — Y2K era PC Game Aesthetics (@pc2000s) February 5, 2023

Aesthetic.

Spob

Any variation of the word "SpongeBob" will get you SpongeBob GIFs.

Keep moving

Always keep moving forward.

Frasier looking at Boo

pic.twitter.com/4qcvpZbEjD — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) February 7, 2023

Awww.

S23 power

I don’t know who needs to take a 100x photo of the moon, but clearly the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone for you pic.twitter.com/IIe33Vr6rI — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 7, 2023

I was already sold given the camera upgrades, but seeing this further solidifies me on upgrading from my S21 to the S23.

Michael Scott in Mass Effect

Perfection.

Ever smoked before?

Still one of my all-time favorite moments from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Autumn coffee shop

If you need something mellow to put on in the background, this is great.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for February 8 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

My buddy Ippo says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you should, it's free on iOS and Android and full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!