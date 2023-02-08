Evening Reading - February 8, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, February 8!
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe comes jam-packed with carnival-style bonus content
- How to actually play Dark and Darker
- How to heal - Dark and Darker
- Bobby Kotick blasts UK regulators over stalled Microsoft & Activision Blizzard deal
- Alibaba (BABA) shares jump on word of the company designing a ChatGPT rival
- Watch the February 2023 Nintendo Direct here
- Ghost Story Games' Judas could be out by 2025
- League of Legends Patch 13.3 notes launch the rework of Aurelion Sol
- Google (GOOGL) stock drops on shaky rollout of Bard AI features
- College student's email about Nintendo Direct perceived as 'vague threat' by police
- Forspoken director Takeshi Aramaki says performance fixes are coming for PC & PS5
- Retail Therapy Ep 20: Pokemon Crown Zenith and Nintendo Direct
- Hermes wins lawsuit against 'MetaBirkins,' establishing NFTs aren't protected speech
- Best Showdown maps - Hitman: Freelancer
- Pikmin 4 explores a new frontier with July release date
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central coming to Switch this Summer 2023
- Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass kicks off this spring
- Disney Illusion Island gets July release date on Switch
- Omega Strikers fires up for April release date
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release date announced
- DecaPolice is a new Level-5 RPG coming to Switch in 2023
- Metroid Prime Remastered is out on Switch today
- Professor Layton returns with Professor Layton and The New World of Steam
- Nintendo Switch Online adds Game Boy & Game Boy Advance titles
- The best-selling Zelda games of all time
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 287
- Marvel Snap issues nerfs to Zabu and Silver Surfer today
Training complete
Training Complete. Bring on the adventure.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/6NGaRvTDjH— The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 8, 2023
Really looking forward to the Mario movie.
Wearable beanbags
A Japanese clothing company launched ‘wearable beanbags’ which allows people to plonk themselves down anytime, anywhere pic.twitter.com/iBAJ8Ndi5Y— Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2023
Goomba energy.
Kitty review
February 7, 2023
A solid 10/10.
Castlevania
Pixel art | Castlevania: Symphony of the Night— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) February 8, 2023
Artist: @Moonshen_Twitt pic.twitter.com/i0pC60K1Dd
Really rad GIF.
PowerWash Twitter
DING! 💦 https://t.co/bXQRZLlnxF— PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) February 7, 2023
The PowerWash Twitter is nothing short of excellent.
Pretty
February 4, 2023
I would love to have these lights but I feel like my cats would destroy them.
Lighthouse
inland lighthouse #pixelart pic.twitter.com/WUyfCzL65E— Ryan h (@Myartbytes1) February 7, 2023
Beautiful!
Oblivion
Oblivion - Shivering Isles expansion (2007) pic.twitter.com/H5lsfLBlOK— Y2K era PC Game Aesthetics (@pc2000s) February 5, 2023
Aesthetic.
Spob
https://t.co/LE4cMIM1uL pic.twitter.com/lIv1LPBb0N— eSBe²⁷⁴⁹ I CAN TWEET (@SB2749) February 6, 2023
Any variation of the word "SpongeBob" will get you SpongeBob GIFs.
Keep moving
🗻 keep moving forward#pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/0yy2bDwKYj— victorards (@vicardspixel) February 6, 2023
Always keep moving forward.
Frasier looking at Boo
February 7, 2023
Awww.
S23 power
I don’t know who needs to take a 100x photo of the moon, but clearly the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone for you pic.twitter.com/IIe33Vr6rI— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 7, 2023
I was already sold given the camera upgrades, but seeing this further solidifies me on upgrading from my S21 to the S23.
Michael Scott in Mass Effect
Perfection.
Ever smoked before?
Still one of my all-time favorite moments from RuPaul's Drag Race.
Autumn coffee shop
If you need something mellow to put on in the background, this is great.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for February 8 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
