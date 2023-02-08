Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass kicks off this spring The first wave of Splatoon 3's Expansion Pass goes back to the first game's hub.

During the February 2023, Nintendo shared its long-term plans for Splatoon 3, the latest iteration of its popular arena shooter franchise. The Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass will bring new content to the game in waves, starting this spring with Inkopolis. Among other things, this first wave of DLC will take players back to the original hub world from the first Splatoon game on WiiU.

The Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass was revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. The first wave is titled Inkopolis, and it will arrive this spring. By heading to the subway, players will be transported to the original hub from the first Splatoon game, which launched for the WiiU in 2015. In this hub, players will be able to buy brand-new weapons and gear. They’ll also be reintroduced to original Splatoon characters. Lastly, the Squid Sisters will perform at this location during Splatfests.

Nintendo also teased Wave 2 of the Splatoon Expansion Pass. Titled Side Order, this piece of content was teased with some mysterious imagery of a character standing in a city area covered by snow or ash. It’s unclear if Side Order will add more content to multiplayer or single-player.

Players eager to dive into the Splatoon Expansion Pass can pre-order it now on the Switch eShop, which will grant them access to both waves of content when they are released. If you’re looking for more news out of the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, Shacknews has details on Pikmin 4, Metroid Prime Remastered, and everything else.