Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass kicks off this spring

The first wave of Splatoon 3's Expansion Pass goes back to the first game's hub.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the February 2023, Nintendo shared its long-term plans for Splatoon 3, the latest iteration of its popular arena shooter franchise. The Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass will bring new content to the game in waves, starting this spring with Inkopolis. Among other things, this first wave of DLC will take players back to the original hub world from the first Splatoon game on WiiU.

The Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass was revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. The first wave is titled Inkopolis, and it will arrive this spring. By heading to the subway, players will be transported to the original hub from the first Splatoon game, which launched for the WiiU in 2015. In this hub, players will be able to buy brand-new weapons and gear. They’ll also be reintroduced to original Splatoon characters. Lastly, the Squid Sisters will perform at this location during Splatfests.

Nintendo also teased Wave 2 of the Splatoon Expansion Pass. Titled Side Order, this piece of content was teased with some mysterious imagery of a character standing in a city area covered by snow or ash. It’s unclear if Side Order will add more content to multiplayer or single-player.

Players eager to dive into the Splatoon Expansion Pass can pre-order it now on the Switch eShop, which will grant them access to both waves of content when they are released. If you’re looking for more news out of the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, Shacknews has details on Pikmin 4, Metroid Prime Remastered, and everything else.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

