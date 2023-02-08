Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Metroid Prime Remastered is out on Switch today

Nintendo has announced Metroid Prime Remastered for the Switch.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
15

Fans have long waited for Nintendo to show some love to the Metroid Prime series, whether it be update on the Elusive Metroid Prime 4, or a return to an old game in the series. Well, Nintendo is finally bringing the inaugural game in the saga to Switch, as it has announced Metroid Prime Remastered. What’s more, it’s out today on the Switch eShop.

Nintendo surprised fans during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct when it dropped the announcement trailer for Metroid Prime Remastered. This remaster of the 2002 GameCube game puts players back in the armor of Samus Aran. The groundbreaking action-adventure game that ushered the franchise in the 3D has gotten a graphical facelift for Nintendo’s latest console. The controls have also been updated for a smoother player experience.

The real shocker came at the end of the trailer, when Nintendo announced that Metroid Prime Remastered would be launching today. The game is listed at $39.99 USD on the Switch eShop. This page also features a synopsis for players that are new or need a refresher.

Metroid Prime Remastered will hopefully keep fans occupied as they await new details on Metroid Prime 4, which we haven’t had an update on since 2019. If you’re looking for more details out of the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, we’ve got everything that you need to know.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 8, 2023 2:39 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Metroid Prime Remastered is out on Switch today

    • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 8, 2023 2:52 PM

      Hey guys this is a rude April Fool's joke.

      • MacemanInTW legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 8, 2023 3:51 PM

        I almost checked the date.

        As much as I would love this I'm not getting a switch just for it. They should have released it like 5 years ago

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 8, 2023 2:58 PM

      hOW MUCH

    • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 8, 2023 2:58 PM

      sweet, I never played the original

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 8, 2023 2:59 PM

      What’re the controls like?

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 8, 2023 3:00 PM

        In the trailer they said it supported both the classic setup and modern twin stick style controls.

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 8, 2023 3:43 PM

        Has 4 modes.. Dual Analog, Pointer, Hybrid & Classic

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 8, 2023 3:50 PM

        A hybrid of dual stick, gyros, and lock-on. There are other options including the classic Gamecube style but I'm using this one, it works really well.

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 8, 2023 3:20 PM

      No waggle controls...praise God!

      • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 8, 2023 3:36 PM

        well yeah it's just the first one, it never had that junk

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 8, 2023 3:38 PM

        Actually it optionally does.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 8, 2023 3:50 PM

        It has gyro aiming with trigger lock-on, so it actually does as an option

        • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 8, 2023 4:19 PM

          But at least it's not required, like the awful Wii / Wii U ports.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            February 8, 2023 4:39 PM

            Gyro aiming for console shooters is good though, at least for Nintendo games since they tune it so well

            • lowayne legacy 10 years
              reply
              February 8, 2023 5:04 PM

              MP waggle felt like the future.

            • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
              reply
              February 8, 2023 5:08 PM

              I don't ever want to play a game again where I have to hold a remote control shaped device and waggle it in the general direction of the TV to aim. Fuck that. Did you play Metroid Prime on the Wii? It was miserable.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                February 8, 2023 5:10 PM

                Huge difference between Wii style aiming and Splatoon style aiming

                • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  February 8, 2023 5:11 PM

                  Playstation exclusives should have had this ages ago since the DS4 and DS5 were both capable, its so dumb

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 8, 2023 3:20 PM

      Manual transmission only though

    • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      February 8, 2023 3:39 PM

      Another decade before MP2 is remastered.

    • verginator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 8, 2023 4:17 PM

      Omg! I can't believe I'm this excited!

    • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 8, 2023 4:48 PM

      It's out right now? That is...quite dope

