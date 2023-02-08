Metroid Prime Remastered is out on Switch today Nintendo has announced Metroid Prime Remastered for the Switch.

Fans have long waited for Nintendo to show some love to the Metroid Prime series, whether it be update on the Elusive Metroid Prime 4, or a return to an old game in the series. Well, Nintendo is finally bringing the inaugural game in the saga to Switch, as it has announced Metroid Prime Remastered. What’s more, it’s out today on the Switch eShop.

Nintendo surprised fans during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct when it dropped the announcement trailer for Metroid Prime Remastered. This remaster of the 2002 GameCube game puts players back in the armor of Samus Aran. The groundbreaking action-adventure game that ushered the franchise in the 3D has gotten a graphical facelift for Nintendo’s latest console. The controls have also been updated for a smoother player experience.

The real shocker came at the end of the trailer, when Nintendo announced that Metroid Prime Remastered would be launching today. The game is listed at $39.99 USD on the Switch eShop. This page also features a synopsis for players that are new or need a refresher.

Intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran receives a distress signal from a wrecked frigate in orbit around planet Tallon IV. Upon investigation, the frigate reveals itself to be a Space Pirate research vessel home to terrifying genetic experiments using the mysterious Phazon substance. There, Samus encounters her nemesis, Meta Ridley, whom she pursues to the surface of Tallon IV. It’s up to her alone to explore the planet’s interconnected regions, investigate its dark secrets, and end the intergalactic threat posed by Phazon.

Metroid Prime Remastered will hopefully keep fans occupied as they await new details on Metroid Prime 4, which we haven’t had an update on since 2019. If you’re looking for more details out of the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, we’ve got everything that you need to know.