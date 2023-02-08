Disney Illusion Island gets July release date on Switch The Switch-exclusive platformer will feature four-player co-op between Mickey Mouse and friends.

Today's Nintendo Direct presentation continued with a fresh look at the upcoming Disney Illusion Island. From the teams at Disney and Dlala Studios, it's a Mickey-based platformer that features the style of the recent Mickey Mouse animated shorts. On Wednesday, the game got an official release date.

First revealed back during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase from D23 2022, Mickey Mouse and company have landed on the mysterious island of Monoth. The island is in danger and in order to save the Hokuns that inhabit it, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy must find three magical books.

The co-op platforming is a formula reminiscent of the Rayman series and the game will also include a hand-drawn art style that extends to both the in-game world and the fully animated cutscenes. Up to four friends can band together to run through the island all at the same time.



Source: Disney

Disney Illusion Island is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and it will release on July 28.