Disney's Illusion Island coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023 The game features four iconic Disney characters along with fun platforming and puzzle-solving elements.

During the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, a World Premiere was aired showing off a kid-friendly co-op game called Disney Illusion Island. The game features a variety of different Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald Duck in a unique cartoon-esque art style.

Gameplay features platforming and puzzle-solving elements along with co-op multiplayer, though there’s still a lot that has yet to be revealed about the game. The end of the trailer notes that Disney Illusion Island will release TBD 2023 for Nintendo Switch and can reportedly be wishlisted today on the Nintendo eShop.

