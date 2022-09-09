Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Disney's Illusion Island coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023

The game features four iconic Disney characters along with fun platforming and puzzle-solving elements.
Morgan Shaver
Disney
1

During the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, a World Premiere was aired showing off a kid-friendly co-op game called Disney Illusion Island. The game features a variety of different Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald Duck in a unique cartoon-esque art style.

Screenshot of Disney Illusion Island gameplay showing Mickey and platforming elements.
© Disney

Gameplay features platforming and puzzle-solving elements along with co-op multiplayer, though there’s still a lot that has yet to be revealed about the game. The end of the trailer notes that Disney Illusion Island will release TBD 2023 for Nintendo Switch and can reportedly be wishlisted today on the Nintendo eShop.

For more from D23 2022, be sure to catch up with some of our other coverage including the reveal of Tron: Identity, and the news that Marvel Snap will be released later this October.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

