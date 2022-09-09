Marvel Snap gets October release date at D23 2022 The October release will be version 1.0 for mobile devices, but will mark the start of the early access period for PC.

After spending a few months in closed beta, the teams at Nuverse and Second Dinner don't want to wait any longer to release Marvel Snap. The superheroic collectible card game popped up during Friday's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23 2022 with a trailer offering a quick overview of what the game is and how it works. More importantly, it offered an official release date.

Marvel Snap will get its full release on Tuesday, October 18. This will be the full 1.0 version on both iOS and Android, though as Second Dinner stated from the beginning, the PC version that hits on the same day will be in an early access state.

Marvel Snap is a frantically paced two-player card game, the first from the Hearthstone veterans at Second Dinner since they exited Blizzard. Both players will take their turns simultaneously with the object being to control two out of three locations laid out on the board. The locations will all vary and affect play in different ways, requiring frequent shifts in strategy. Game-wide events are already underway, with the most recent one introducing S.W.O.R.D. and S.H.I.E.L.D., though not every idea has gone over well.

We had a lot to ask about Marvel Snap, so if you missed it earlier this summer, be sure to check out our Shacknews E6 2022 interview with the Second Dinner team. We've embedded it for your convenience above, so give it a look.

Those who want to claim a special card variant can pre-register starting today from the Marvel Snap website. Marvel Snap will come to PC, iOS, and Android on October 18. There's a lot more from today's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23 2022, so keep it here on Shacknews for any breaking stories.