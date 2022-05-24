Marvel Snap closed beta for Android begins today Check your inboxes, because your first chance to check out Second Dinner's debut title might be waiting.

It's been an exciting seven days for the team at Second Dinner. After more than three years, the studio finally unveiled its Marvel-centric project. As expected, it was a digital card game that featured the full Marvel Comics pantheon. However, the fast pace looks to set it apart from the other card titles on the market. For those curious as to how this game works, it looks like they'll get a chance to find out soon, because the Android closed beta has officially begun.

All of the information can be found on the Marvel Snap website. Users in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand can start checking their emails for invites. It should be noted that any progress made over the course of the beta will not be deleted, so there's no need to worry about losing everything when the game goes 1.0. If you're on iOS or in a region outside of what's listed here, don't be too discouraged. Second Dinner is promising that the beta will expand to more regions soon.

What exactly is Marvel Snap? This is a fast-paced two-player card game, where both players take their turns simultaneously. The objective is territory control with the player who controls two of the three locations getting to declare victory. However, beyond understanding what each individual card does, players must also pay attention to the locations themselves, which will have adverse effects on their playable areas and any cards placed on them. This sounds like a lot to take in, but studio founder and former Hearthstone Game Director Ben Brode certainly does his best to explain.

There's no word on when Marvel Snap will exit beta, so just take this time to enjoy the game on Android as Second Dinner looks to polish it up. Whenever the game does exit beta, look for it to release on PC and mobile devices.