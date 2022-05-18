Marvel title from former Hearthstone devs will be unveiled Thursday After more than three years since announcing a deal with Marvel, the former Hearthstone devs at Second Dinner now have something to show off.

It feels like ages ago that top members of Blizzard's Hearthstone team started to depart for greener pastures. Former Hearthstone Game Director Ben Brode and several other former workers from the Hearthstone development team bet on themselves by putting together a new studio called Second Dinner. Shortly after their formation, they announced that they were working on a new Marvel title, but all had been quiet since then. On Wednesday, the silence was finally broken, as Second Dinner's first Marvel title now looks like it will be revealed this week.

New Game Announcement!



Tune in tomorrow at 10 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/TIHbrUqmOK — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 18, 2022

There isn't much to gather from this teaser posted by the Marvel Twitter account. Something terrifying looms in the distance, but the teaser ends before it can be revealed. For now, players can get a glimpse of Venom, America Chavez, and Ironheart beating down Doombots, so any theories as to what this might be can start there. The teaser does conclude with over a hundred comic logos, so at the very least, this will likely encapsulate the entire Marvel Universe.

Here's what we do know so far. All the way back in July 2018, former Hearthstone director Ben Brode (fresh off his departure from Blizzard Entertainment) founded his new studio, Second Dinner. Roughly six months later, Brode revealed that the studio had picked up $30 million USD from NetEase to put towards development of a new Marvel title. It's been more than three years since that news came to light and now it looks like there's finally something to show off. What exactly that is, nobody knows just yet. However, it looks like everyone will find out on Thursday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET.

The Second Dinner team prepares their big reveal for Thursday. (Photo: @BBrode on Twitter)

We've waited this long to see what Second Dinner has cooked up, so one more day of waiting won't hurt. Come to Shacknews on Thursday, where we'll all find out together what the next Marvel title is from these former Hearthstone developers.