Shacknews E6 2022: Marvel Snap team talks design, art, and more

One of the most exciting announcements from the realm of mobile gaming this year was the long-anticipated reveal of Second Dinner's first project. The studio comprised of many original members of the Hearthstone development team is stepping into the Marvel Universe with the upcoming Marvel Snap and it reimagines the digital card game genre in a big way. We naturally had a lot of questions, so we invited three members of the Second Dinner team to Shacknews E6 to talk about the project.

Second Dinner Associate Design Director Kent-Erik Hagman, Production Director Julia Humphreys, and Art Manager Jonny Erner join a pair of Marvel nerds (Head of Video Greg Burke and myself) to discuss all things Marvel Snap. This includes the origins of the collaboration with Marvel, the conception of the game's concept and mechanics, and, of course, the many elements that surround the game's source material. There's a lot of Marvel talk here and we tie it all together with the making of this digital card game. The Marvel Snap Android beta is underway right now and is expected to hit iOS soon. The game will also come to PC in the future. To sign up for the closed beta or learn even more about the game, be sure to check out the Marvel Snap website.

