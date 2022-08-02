Marvel Snap refunds all gold, awards free Jane Foster card for Nexus Events The next step in the Marvel Snap Nexus Event fiasco is to refund all gold, while also giving the Jane Foster Thor card to everybody.

A few weeks ago, the team at Second Dinner hit their first pothole on the road to releasing Marvel Snap. The team had initially come up with a premium game mode that would give players an opportunity to earn new cards and goodies, but the Nexus Events were heavily panned by the game's community. While Second Dinner continues to evaluate what to do next, the studio has taken the initial step to refund any in-game Gold spent on the game mode while also giving all players a free Jane Foster Thor card.

The note above was posted to the Second Dinner Twitter account. It notes that the game's next patch will include a full refund for all Gold spent on Nexus Events. It also notes that the Jane Foster card will be awarded to all players, regardless of whether or not they participated in the game mode. Any accounts created after the next patch, which presumably would be after launch given that the game is still in beta, can unlock Jane Foster as a Pool 3 hero.

The Nexus Event backlash came shortly after the mode was introduced. The fury came from a combination of the monetization model and low drop probability, which would require players to spend hundreds of dollars to increase their odds for the Nexus Event's top tier rewards. Participation in Nexus Events would cost 180 Gold, which could add up quickly given that guaranteed drops only come after 50 instances.

What's next after the Nexus Event fiasco? Second Dinner doesn't quite have an answer yet, but pledges that future monetization instances will be more player-friendly. We'll keep an eye on what the future holds whenever Marvel Snap comes out of beta. It's coming soon to iOS and Android with a PC beta set to begin on launch day.