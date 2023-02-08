League of Legends Patch 13.3 notes launch the rework of Aurelion Sol The Star Forger has, himself, been reforged anew in League of Legends Patch 13.3.

Aurelion Sol has always been a very niche magic caster in League of Legends, but a rework should make the Star Forger dragon a bit more competitive. Previously announced as part of the 2023 League of Legends roadmap, Aurelion Sol’s rework launches in the game with the implementation of Patch 13.3, as well as many other changes.

League of Legends Patch 13.3 notes

While Aurelion Sol gets a full rework in League of Legends Patch 13.3, other champions such as Nautilus and Kassadin are receiving buffs and nerfs, respectively.

Source: Riot Games

Riot Games dropped the full details of Patch 13.3 and its accompanying patch notes on the League of Legends website on February 7, 2023. The highlight of these notes are Aurelion Sol’s rework. Where the character originally featured an orbit of three stars and a stun that grew in size as it traveled, Aurelion now features a more straightforward kit. He has a persistent breath attack that stacks damage and a black hole area-of-effect attack that will kill enemies under a certain percentage of health. Of course, Aurelion still has his trademark glide that lets him skirt the map with ease.

There are a number of other changes in League of Legends Patch 13.3. Kassadin has been doing a little too good at all levels with the rework of some items. Meanwhile, Nautilus, Braum, Allistar, and Trundle have had a tough time keeping up with other, stronger tank options, so they all received buffs.

League of Legends 2023 is off to a flying start and Aurelion Sol was a major part of the roadmap this year. As we await what comes next, stay tuned for more League of Legends coverage right here at Shacknews.