Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release date announced The release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was finally announced and is coming out later this Spring.

During the Nintendo Direct on February 8, Advance Wars fans were in for a treat as a release date was announced for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. As shared during the Direct, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will be released later this year on April 21 for Nintendo Switch.

Originally announced during E3 2021, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is more than an HD port and is more along the lines of a full remake of the first two Advance Wars titles. Nintendo had initially targeted a December 2021 release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, but later ended up delaying the game to Spring 2022, and than again with the updated release date shared today putting the release closer to Spring 2023.

More specifically, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is now set to be released on April 21, 2023.

© Nintendo

On the Nintendo eShop page for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the game is described as follows:

Lead Andy, Max, Sami and other colorful Commanding Officers in a fun turn-based strategy game. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the game map. Call upon your Commanding Officers for help—each has their own specialties and powerful abilities. For example, Andy can repair units while Sami can boost the abilities of troops.



Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This from-the-ground-up remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!



Recruit some friends and see who the superior strategist is



When you aren’t busy planning through the two campaign stories, flex your strategy chops in Versus Mode*. Up to four players can test their wits on dozens of maps. Each player can choose one of the many Commanding Officers from either campaign and strategically use their unique abilities to turn the tide.

Again, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is set to release on Nintendo Switch on April 21, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. For more from today's Nintendo Direct, be sure to check out our other coverage as well on topics including Nintendo Switch Online adding Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles, and the new Pikmin 4 trailer which explores a new frontier and confirms a July release date for the game.