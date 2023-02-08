Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release date announced

The release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was finally announced and is coming out later this Spring.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Nintendo
2

During the Nintendo Direct on February 8, Advance Wars fans were in for a treat as a release date was announced for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. As shared during the Direct, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will be released later this year on April 21 for Nintendo Switch.

Originally announced during E3 2021, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is more than an HD port and is more along the lines of a full remake of the first two Advance Wars titles. Nintendo had initially targeted a December 2021 release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, but later ended up delaying the game to Spring 2022, and than again with the updated release date shared today putting the release closer to Spring 2023.  

More specifically, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is now set to be released on April 21, 2023. 

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release date announcement for April 21
© Nintendo

On the Nintendo eShop page for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the game is described as follows: 

Again, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is set to release on Nintendo Switch on April 21, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. For more from today's Nintendo Direct, be sure to check out our other coverage as well on topics including Nintendo Switch Online adding Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles, and the new Pikmin 4 trailer which explores a new frontier and confirms a July release date for the game. 

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

