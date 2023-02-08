Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Nintendo Switch Online adds Game Boy & Game Boy Advance titles

Game Boy games are coming to the Switch Online library today, and Game Boy Advance games will arrive for Expansion Pack members in the near future.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
2

It looks like one of the most delightful mobile gaming platforms of all time is coming over to Nintendo Switch Online. Today during its Direct livestream, Nintendo revealed that it would be bringing Game Boy games to Nintendo Switch Online today. Not are some of the games launching today, but more are on the way. That’s not all, though. Game Boy Advance games are also coming and will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

The Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games for Nintendo Switch Online were announced during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. You can see the trailer for the collection’s announcement, initial games, and upcoming Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games just below.

Here are the Game Boy Games that are coming to Nintendo Switch Online today:

  • Tetris
  • Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins
  • Mario Kart: Super Circuit
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
  • Gargoyle’s Quest
  • Game & Watch Gallery 3
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Metroid 2: Return of Samus
  • Wario Land 3
  • Kirby’s Dream Land

What’s more, players can utilize a number of filters, including classic Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, and Game Boy Color to give your favorite looks each classic game. Nintendo also confirmed a number of further Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on the way:

Game Boy

  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Seasons
  • Pokemon: Trading Card Game
  • Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble

Game Boy Advance

  • Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
  • WariorWare Inc.: Mega Microgame$
  • Kuru Kuru Kururin
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
  • Metroid Fusion
  • Kirby & the Amazing Mirror
  • Fire Emblem
  • F-Zero: Maximum Velocity
  • Golden Sun

If you love your Game Boy games, be sure to check on your Nintendo Switch Online subscription and check out the new titles coming to the Online Library both today and in the months ahead.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola