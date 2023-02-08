Nintendo Switch Online adds Game Boy & Game Boy Advance titles Game Boy games are coming to the Switch Online library today, and Game Boy Advance games will arrive for Expansion Pack members in the near future.

It looks like one of the most delightful mobile gaming platforms of all time is coming over to Nintendo Switch Online. Today during its Direct livestream, Nintendo revealed that it would be bringing Game Boy games to Nintendo Switch Online today. Not are some of the games launching today, but more are on the way. That’s not all, though. Game Boy Advance games are also coming and will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

The Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games for Nintendo Switch Online were announced during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. You can see the trailer for the collection’s announcement, initial games, and upcoming Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games just below.

Here are the Game Boy Games that are coming to Nintendo Switch Online today:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid 2: Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

What’s more, players can utilize a number of filters, including classic Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, and Game Boy Color to give your favorite looks each classic game. Nintendo also confirmed a number of further Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on the way:

Game Boy

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Seasons

Pokemon: Trading Card Game

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble

Game Boy Advance

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WariorWare Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Metroid Fusion

Kirby & the Amazing Mirror

Fire Emblem

F-Zero: Maximum Velocity

Golden Sun

If you love your Game Boy games, be sure to check on your Nintendo Switch Online subscription and check out the new titles coming to the Online Library both today and in the months ahead.