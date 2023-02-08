Watch the February 2023 Nintendo Direct here Here's how you can watch the February 2023 Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo Directs are some of the most anticipated events in gaming. We’re set to get our first presentation of the year soon, as the company announced its February 2023 showcase earlier this year. It will likely be full of news and announcements, so if you don’t want to miss it, we’ll show you how to watch the February 2023 Nintendo Direct.

Watch the February 2023 Nintendo Direct here

The Nintendo Direct will take place on February 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. Nintendo will be streaming the presentation on its YouTube channel. After the stream ends, you’ll be able to immediately view the VOD on that same channel. We also expect Nintendo to upload new trailers as individual videos to their channel over the course of the Direct.

Nintendo has confirmed that the February 2023 Nintendo Direct will be 40 minutes long. With that, there are sure to be some major reveals and announcements. It will primarily focus on games being released in the first half of 2023, so it’s likely we’ll learn more about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We also know that Pikmin 4 is scheduled to come out this year, so perhaps there will be more on that front, too.

We also suspect that Nintendo will have some surprises in store, and we’re curious to see what else will be highlighted during the Direct.

That’s how you can watch the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. If you aren’t able to watch live, be sure to bookmark our Nintendo Direct topic page here on Shacknews, as we’ll be writing up all of the news and announcements out of the event.