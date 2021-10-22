Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed to Spring 2022 Nintendo has pushed its Advance Wars remake to the early 2022 window.

Nintendo’s 2021 release schedule was originally set to end with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a remake of the first two games in its turn-based strategy series. The military combat game is receiving rebuilt locations, as well as some new features. Unfortunately, the game will no longer hit its original December launch date. Nintendo has delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp to Spring 2022.

Nintendo announced the delay of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp in a Tweet on October 22, 2021. “The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience,” the post reads. The specification of a Spring 2022 release window tells us that we can likely expect the game to come out roughly between March and May.

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021

The cause of delay doesn’t seem major, so fans will likely be hoping that the “Spring 2022” window is closer to March than May or June.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was announced earlier this year during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. This was also where we got our first look at gameplay in the turn-based strategy game. Originally released for the GameBoy Advance, the first two Advance Wars games are some of the most beloved Nintendo titles of their era. Fans had been clamoring for the series to make its way to the Switch, but they’ll now have to wait a little bit longer.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed and will now be released in Spring 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. It’s been a busy week for video game delays, as we learned just days ago that FromSoftware had pushed the release date of Elden Ring back to February of 2022. For more on the upcoming Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and everything else Nintendo, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.