Elden Ring delayed to February 2022 FromSoftware's highly-anticipated action-RPG has been pushed from its January release date.

Elden Ring has undoubtedly been one of the most talked-about video games since it was announced in 2019. After a very slow drip of information, we learned this summer that FromSoftware was targeting a January 2022 release date. Now, those plans are shifting. It’s been announced that Elden Ring has been delayed, and will now be released in February 2022.

FromSoftware announced the Elden Ring delay via a post to its social media. Elden Ring will now be released on February 25, 2022. The announcement is short, the developer states that “the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations.” It’s been repeatedly said that Elden Ring will be less linear and will feature much more open-world exploration than some of FromSoftware’s previous games. It seems that this aspect of the game is the primary hold-up that’s led to the delay.

Important message:



ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.



The #ELDENRING Team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

Interestingly enough, FromSoftware also announced that a closed network test for Elden Ring will be taking place in November. We know that the game will feature an online component, and it looks like we’ll get to go hands-on for the first time next month. Fans can sign up for the Closed Network Test on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on the official Bandai Namco website. The developer hasn’t yet shared what exactly the closed network test will entail, or how many players will be accepted into it.

Back at this year’s Summer Game Fest, Elden Ring was given a January 21, 2022 release date. The new launch date puts it roughly one month after that. As we get closer to Elden Ring’s release, stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about the action-RPG. In addition, bookmark our 2022 video game release date calendar so that you can keep up with all of the changes to next year’s launch slate.